NCB seizes narcotics worth Rs 1 cr in Mumbai; one held

Updated on: 27 May,2022 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A team from the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday seized 970 gm of amphetamine (commercial quantity), valued at Rs 80 lakh, in Andheri (east), a release issued by the probe agency stated

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized amphetamine, ecstasy tablets, paper blots of LSD and cocaine worth around Rs 1 crore in recent operations in Mumbai and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

A team from the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday seized 970 gm of amphetamine (commercial quantity), valued at Rs 80 lakh, in Andheri (east), a release issued by the probe agency stated.




The contraband was concealed in four brown-colored wooden ashtrays, which were part of a shipment destined to New Zealand, it added.


