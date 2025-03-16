Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > One more arrest in New India Cooperative Bank scam

One more arrest in New India Cooperative Bank scam

Updated on: 16 March,2025 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to EOW officials, Arunachalam allegedly received Rs 40 crore from the misappropriated funds

One more arrest in New India Cooperative Bank scam

Ulhanathan Arunachalam

Listen to this article
One more arrest in New India Cooperative Bank scam
x
00:00

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Ulhanathan Arunachalam, a key accused in the New India Cooperative Bank scam, from the Crawford Market area. Arunachalam had been absconding since the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case came to light.


According to EOW officials, Arunachalam allegedly received Rs 40 crore from the misappropriated funds. During interrogation, the main accused, Hitesh Mehta, revealed that he had handed over Rs 40 crore in cash to Arunachalam.


Earlier, Arunachalam’s son, Manohar Arunachalam, was arrested by the EOW for assisting his father in evading arrest and for allegedly receiving Rs 15 crore from him. The EOW had declared Ulhanathan Arunachalam absconding and announced a reward for information leading to his capture.


He was finally apprehended near Crawford Market yesterday and produced before the court today. This marks the sixth arrest in the case.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bank New India Co-Operative Bank mumbai police mumbai mumbai news crawford market

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK