The victim, an official posted at Tardeo police station, had gone to purchase groceries and household items when the incident took place, an official said

A shopkeeper and two others were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Mumbai cop at Byculla area of central Mumbai following an argument over change, an official said, reported the PTI.

The two others held in the matter were identified as aides of the shopkeeper, the official said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store located near Dockyard Road, he said.

"The victim, an official posted at Tardeo police station, had gone to purchase groceries and household items. After buying the goods, the shopkeeper told him that he does not have a change to return the remaining amount, following which the police personnel went to another shop, got the change and made the payment to the shopkeeper," the official said, according to the PTI.

"While tendering the change, the police personnel passed a comment against the shopkeeper, saying that while he runs a big shop he does not have change. Angry over the remark, the shopkeeper and his two aides started arguing with the cop and beat him up," he said, as per the PTI.

A case was registered against the shopkeeper and his two aides at Byculla police station, he said, adding that all three were arrested.

Man riding two-wheeler killed after hit by auto rickshaw driven by female foreign tourist

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said, as per the PTI.

The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Dere, was on his two-wheeler when the speeding auto-rickshaw struck him and his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav this morning on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town.

Dere succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred when the speeding autorickshaw was overtaking a two-wheeler, a police official said.

The rickshaw was driven by a female foreign tourist and her companions were travelling in the three-wheeler, the official said quoting the injured person, according to the PTI.

They fled the scene without offering assistance, he said.

The accused persons fled the spot in the same auto rickshaw and travelled to Nashik district to evade arrest, he said.

Police intercepted the suspects in Nashik district after receiving a tip-off about the vehicle. They are now being transported back to Narayangaon Police Station for further questioning.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

(with PTI inputs)