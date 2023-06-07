Statements by some politicians on riot-like situation in Maharashtra and display of Aurangzeb's photos not coincidence: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai against the backdrop of some youths allegedly displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence, reported the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai against the backdrop of some youths allegedly displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals, according to the PTI.

Responding to a query on the Kolhapur incident wherein police used force to disperse a crowd that objected to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said some politicians had been saying that there could be a riot-like situation in the state, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

"Responding to comments of some of the leaders, youths of a particular community showcased pictures of Aurangzeb. They also glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It cannot be a mere coincidence. Why suddenly these images have been displayed in various districts of Maharashtra? It does not happen easily or automatically. As it cannot be a mere coincidence, we will have to dig deeper into this matter, he said, according to the PTI.

Fadnavis further said that a probe should be conducted to identify the people who are instigating youths.

Earlier in the day, a senior Maharashtra political leader had claimed that the rulers are responsible to establish law and order in the state. If the ruling parties and their people come out on roads and create a rift between two religions, then it is not a good sign, the news agency reported.

Without taking names, Fadnavis said I can easily see that all these leaders are talking the same language. People of a particular community are helping them and glorifying Aurangzeb. The riot-like situation is taking place in some areas only because people of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb.

Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader further said that ny kind of glorification of Aurangzeb would not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra follows the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We all have seen some leaders attempting to show Aurangzeb as a patriot. We will have to inquire how some leaders talk the same language and how they receive a quick response," Fadnavis added.

(with PTI inputs)