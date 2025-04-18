Breaking News
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan

Updated on: 18 April,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

POCSO Act applied after caller tips off child helpline number about assault at Khadavli ashram; according to the police, two of these children alleged that they had been molested

Thane Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D S Swami (extreme left), Maharashtra Legislative Deputy Chairperson Council Neelam Gorhe (second from right) and women and child development ministry officials address the media on April 16. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The Kalyan Taluka police have arrested a trustee, teacher, staff member and two others linked to a Khadavli-based bal ashram where 29 children were allegedly abused, both mentally and physically. According to the police, two of these children alleged that they had been molested.


"We had received information via the Childline number [1098] that the kids had been facing harassment, so we visited the spot and arrested five people allegedly involved. All of them have been booked under the Juvenile Justice and POCSO [the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Acts. We are investigating the matter, and action will be taken as per the law. We urge the people to call on the child helpline number when in distress,” said Kalyan Taluka’s Senior Police Inspector Suresh Kadam.


Shedding light on the arrests, the police officer told mid-day, “A few police officers in civilian clothes, along with women and child development ministry officials, visited the ashram some days ago. The children revealed to them that they had been beaten and ill-treated by the staff. Two kids said that they had been molested. They have now all been shifted to a safe space in Ulhasnagar. The children will be well cared for.”


The police are in the process of filing a charge sheet and will appeal to the court that the matter be heard on a fast-track basis. Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe, who met the distressed children, stated in a press conference on April 16 in Ulhasnagar, “This is a serious crime. I have spoken to the concerned authorities. Strict action should be taken against the accused, and no one should be spared.”  A police officer said, “Each child underwent a check-up at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. We are awaiting the reports.” 

kalyan thane Crime News mumbai mumbai news

