Thane: 31-year-old man held for death of six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

On Sunday, a 31-year-old man was held in connection with the death of a minor girl in Bhiwandi

According to the police, the six-year-old minor girl's body was found inside a plastic storage drum at an abandoned house in Bhiwandi.

"The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl, killed her, and concealed the body in a water storage drum," a police official said.

"The police were interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the crime," senior inspector Chetan Kakade told PTI news agency.

As per the police, the minor girl went missing on September 13, from Fene village in Kamatghar of Bhiwandi.

Her parents, who are factory workers, lodged a complaint in a police station. The Bhiwandi town police registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

"On Friday, the police found the girl's body in a plastic drum kept in an abandoned house in the locality," the police official said.

"A man from the locality had also gone missing at the same time as the girl, and the police arrested him on Sunday," the official added.

Meanwhile, a 14-month-old child died and his mother and aunt suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a container truck in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday.

The truck driver escaped from the spot.

Atharva Ashish Barmate, his mother Sandhya and her sister Deepali Prakash Patil were on their way to a temple at Takalghat, more than 30 km from the city, when the accident took place on Saturday, the official said.

The toddler was in the arms of his mother, while his aunt was riding the scooter. A container truck rammed into their two-wheeler on Wardha road near Jamtha within the limits of Hingna police station, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)