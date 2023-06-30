Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 33 year old woman cheated of Rs 45 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Thane: 33-year-old woman cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Updated on: 30 June,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 33-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Thane: 33-year-old woman cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: 33-year-old woman cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters
x
00:00

A 33-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters.


According to the police, they have registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against three persons involved in duping the victim.


As per the complaint, the woman created a profile on a matrimonial site in May this year.


"One of the accused got in touch with her by posing as a civil engineer based out of the UK," the official said.

"They both started talking to each other and the accused informed the victim that he will be relocating to Mumbai soon," he said.

As per the complaint filed, the accused informed the victim that he was sending her a few clothes and other items and sent her details to track the package with a UK address.

"A few days later, the victim received a call from a woman posing as an official from the Delhi airport asking her to make some payments to receive the parcel. She was also directed by the accused to get in touch with the courier company representative," the police official said.

"The victim was allegedly made to shell out Rs 4.5 lakh," the official said.

"When the parcel did not arrive, the woman realised she had been duped," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK