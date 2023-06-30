Thane: 33-year-old woman cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

A 33-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

According to the police, they have registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against three persons involved in duping the victim.

As per the complaint, the woman created a profile on a matrimonial site in May this year.

"One of the accused got in touch with her by posing as a civil engineer based out of the UK," the official said.

"They both started talking to each other and the accused informed the victim that he will be relocating to Mumbai soon," he said.

As per the complaint filed, the accused informed the victim that he was sending her a few clothes and other items and sent her details to track the package with a UK address.

"A few days later, the victim received a call from a woman posing as an official from the Delhi airport asking her to make some payments to receive the parcel. She was also directed by the accused to get in touch with the courier company representative," the police official said.

"The victim was allegedly made to shell out Rs 4.5 lakh," the official said.

"When the parcel did not arrive, the woman realised she had been duped," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)