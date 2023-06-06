Thane: 45-year-old man held for raping minor girl

As per the police sources, the incident took place on Monday when the 45-year-old carpenter came to Balkum in Thane for work

Representative image/iStock

The Police have held a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane.

As per the police sources, the incident took place on Monday when the 45-year-old carpenter came to Balkum in Thane for work.

The man saw the minor girl, aged around 6, alone in the area.

"He took her to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her," Kapurbawdi police station's senior inspector Uttam Sonawane said.

"The girl raised an alarm and ran to her home. Her parents later alerted the police who launched a search for the accused and nabbed him from Mahim area in Mumbai," he said.

The minor girl has been admitted to a hospital.

"The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident," the official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with inputs from PTI)