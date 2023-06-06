Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 45 year old man held for raping minor girl

Thane: 45-year-old man held for raping minor girl

Updated on: 06 June,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the police sources, the incident took place on Monday when the 45-year-old carpenter came to Balkum in Thane for work

Thane: 45-year-old man held for raping minor girl

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: 45-year-old man held for raping minor girl
x
00:00

The Police have held a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane.


As per the police sources, the incident took place on Monday when the 45-year-old carpenter came to Balkum in Thane for work.


The man saw the minor girl, aged around 6, alone in the area.


"He took her to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her," Kapurbawdi police station's senior inspector Uttam Sonawane said.

"The girl raised an alarm and ran to her home. Her parents later alerted the police who launched a search for the accused and nabbed him from Mahim area in Mumbai," he said.

The minor girl has been admitted to a hospital.

"The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident," the official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK