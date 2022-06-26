Thane: 60-year-old man held for bestiality with female dog in Dombivli

The accused was identified as Shirsagar alias Appa, a resident of Hanuman Nagar at Pattipul at Kalyan East. The police said the accused had been indulging in bestiality for two years and more, and that the kids also captured a similar incident three months ago

Representative Image

A 60-year-old man was booked by the Dombivli-based Tilak Nagar police for allegedly putting a female dog through bestiality for the past two years at his residence. The incident came to light after a few children made a video of him in the act, and shared it on social media.

Rekha Redkar, an animal lovel, received this video on her WhatsApp. She immediately informed the police. Even as the accused managed to escape from the area and is currently absconding, the Dombivli police has registered a case against him and has started their investigation.

The accused was identified as Shirsagar alias Appa, a resident of Hanuman Nagar at Pattipul at Kalyan East. The police said the accused had been indulging in bestiality for two years and more, and that the kids also captured a similar incident three months ago.

A police officer from Tilak Nagar police station said, “We have registered the case under section IPC 377 (unnatural sex) and (11)(1)(a) of 1960 of animal cruelty act. The accused is absconding. We are in search of him.”

Speaking with mid-day, Mitesh S Jain, a Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer and member of Animal Welfare Board of India, said, “The criminal will get release with R50 fine only. The law should be made more tough.”