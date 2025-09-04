Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The theft took place in the early hours of April 6 at the open construction yard located in the Upper Thane area of Bhiwandi, an official from Narpoli police station said

Unidentified persons allegedly stole aluminium plates valued at Rs 39.55 lakh from a construction yard in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The theft took place in the early hours of April 6 at the open construction yard located in the Upper Thane area of Bhiwandi, an official from Narpoli police station said, reported PTI.

No reason was given for the delay in filing of the complaint by the construction firm's general manager.


Based on the complaint, a case was registered on September 1 under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

3 booked for duping businessman of Rs 7 lakh, misusing his company data

In another case, three persons allegedly cheated a businessman here of Rs 7 lakh under the pretext of helping him expand his business, and also misused his company's data by hacking into the system, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The victim runs a hair oil company in Maharashtra's Thane city, they said, adding the crime took place over the last three years.

An Amravati-based couple and their aide from Washim had approached the victim promising to expand his business by setting up its new branches, creating a software and providing trained staff, reported PTI.

They took Rs 7,01,500 from him under this pretext, an official from Wagle Estate police station said, reported PTI.

The accused also secured access to the company's social media accounts and later changed the login credentials.

"They hacked the system, reset passwords, and misused the company's data for their personal benefit. The person from Washim supported the couple in the fraud," the official said, reported PTI.

After realising that his data had been compromised and funds siphoned off, the businessman approached the police on September 1.

"We have registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act," the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

