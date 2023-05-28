Breaking News
Thane: Case against man for beating up visually impaired mother

Updated on: 28 May,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Thane
The incident took place on Friday at their home in Vangani area

Representative image/iStock

The Thane Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly beating up his 46-year-old visually impaired mother following a dispute.


The incident took place on Friday at their home in Vangani area.


The 46-year-old victim worked with the Thane Municipal Corporation.


"Her son, who was jobless, had eloped with a woman from their neighborhood and based on a complaint, the police arrested him and he was imprisoned," the police official said.

The victim was later granted bail.

"The mother-son used to have frequent quarrels as he was jobless," the official said.

On Friday, the mother-son duo again had a fight over the issue following which the man allegedly pulled his mother by her hair and banged her head against a wall.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

