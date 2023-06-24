The police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats in Navi Mumbai

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: Case registered against 2 brothers for duping 5 flat buyers of Rs 1.5 crore x 00:00

The police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats in Navi Mumbai.

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund, and four of his friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The brothers have been accused of selling flats that were either mortgaged or already sold to others," said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station.

"While the transactions began in 2018, the brothers neither handed over the flats to the complainants nor returned the money even after repeated follow-ups," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)