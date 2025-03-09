Thane court rejects bail plea of educational institute's top official in rape case

The accused, who is the chairman of the educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane city, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh to get her employment, promising an eventual salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month

A Thane court has rejected the bail application of the chairman of an educational institute here who is accused of raping and sexually harassing a woman, noting there is substantial material on record and the probe into the case is at the initial stage, reported news agency PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge, Thane, Suryakant S Shinde rejected the bail application of the accused in the order passed on March 4, reported PTI.

A copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

The accused, Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra, was arrested on January 30 this year, reported PTI.

According to the victim's complaint, she met the accused in 2013 through her sister-in-law while seeking a teaching job.

The accused, who is the chairman of the educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane city, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh to get her employment, promising an eventual salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month.

The victim managed to pay Rs 6 lakh, and in 2015, the accused further demanded Rs 10 lakh, allegedly in exchange for confirming her position in the job.

When the victim refused to pay, the accused allegedly coerced her into a sexual relationship, threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed about it to anyone, reported PTI.

The victim claimed the accused sexually exploited her multiple times under the pretext of

getting her a job.

The defence counsel argued that the victim was not qualified for a junior college job approval as she lacked a postgraduate degree and alleged the case was a result of personal grudges, reported PTI.

While requesting for bail, the counsel also cited the accused's health condition, saying he was a diabetes patient undergoing treatment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More, however, argued that multiple women have made similar allegations against the accused, and further inquiry is needed.

Judge Shinde said, "Considering the allegations made in the complaint, at this stage there is substantial material on record. The investigation in the matter is at the initial stage," reported PTI.

The prima facie case is made out under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(2)(m) (repeated rape on same woman), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc), 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the court said.

"Considering the nature of the offence and that the investigation in the matter is in progress, at this stage, it is not a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail," the judge said.

(With inputs from PTI)