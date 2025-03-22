Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2016 murder case

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2016 murder case

Updated on: 22 March,2025 12:56 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that on July 27, 2016, the victim, Jay Prajapati, went missing after informing his father that he was at Bhayandar railway station

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2016 murder case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2016 murder case
x
00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2016, reported news agency PTI.


Additional sessions judge A N Sirsikar convicted the accused, Ajay Lalbahaddur Vishwakarma, of the charges under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a five-year rigorous imprisonment term, reported PTI.


The sentences will run concurrently, the court ordered.


The court, however, acquitted Sanjay Firatlal Goutam, a co-accused in the case, citing lack of conclusive evidence against him.

A copy of the order passed on Thursday was made available on Saturday.

Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that on July 27, 2016, the victim, Jay Prajapati, went missing after informing his father that he was at Bhayandar railway station, reported PTI.

She said messages were sent from Prajapati's mobile phone, demanding Rs 15 lakh for his release. However, despite efforts by his family and the police, the victim could not be traced, and his body was later discovered wrapped in a motorcycle cover in the mangroves.

The prosecution said the forensic investigation and digital evidence linked Vishwakarma to the crime.

At least 16 prosecution witnesses, including the victim's kin and medical officers, were examined during the trial, she said.

The court noted that key prosecution witnesses testified after a six-year delay, leading to some discrepancies, reported PTI.

However, judge Sirsikar observed that minor inconsistencies should not undermine the credibility of the evidence.

The court ruled that while the prosecution failed to prove the ransom demand and the involvement of the second accused, it successfully established that Vishwakarma had a motive to kill Prajapati due to personal enmity.

He highlighted that the discovery of the deceased's body at the instance of the accused and the extra-judicial confession before a witness played a crucial role in securing the conviction, reported PTI.

The judge, in his order, ruled that the case did not fall under the 'rarest of rare' category warranting capital punishment.

The court acquitted the co-accused, Sanjay Firatlal Goutam, stating that his mere presence at railway stations captured in CCTV footage was insufficient to establish his role in the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK