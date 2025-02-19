In the judgement passed on Tuesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Indramohan Bharmale Budha, the accused

The Thane sessions court has sentenced a 48-year-old security guard hailing from Nepal to life imprisonment for the murder of a relative in Thane in 2021, reported news agency PTI.

In the judgement passed on Tuesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Indramohan Bharmale Budha, the accused, reported PTI.

Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village in Nepal, the prosecution said.

The order copy became available on Wednesday.

The fine amount should be paid to the widow of the victim Padam Bahadur Thakulla (45) as compensation, the court said, reported PTI.

Thakulla, who was related to Budha, also worked as a security guard here, said Additional Public Prosecutor A P Ladvanjari, reported PTI.

On October 22, 2021, Budha, who lived in Mumbai, visited him and his wife at their house in Thane city at night and demanded dinner. He also said he wanted to stay with them for the night.

The victim and his wife, however, turned him away, as per the prosecution case.

The next day, Budha returned when Thakulla's wife was not home, and attacked him with a knife, resulting in his death, reported PTI.

The prosecution examined a total of 17 witnesses during the trial.

While convicting Budha, the court noted that the prosecution presented circumstantial evidence establishing his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The accused was seen following the victim in an injured condition. The accused himself was in an injured condition. There is also material that immediately before that there was no one else in the room, and it was only the victim and the accused who were in the room," the ruling said, reported PTI.

The accused could not explain what transpired when the two of them were in the room, it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)