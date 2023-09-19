Thane Crime: Elderly doctor's body with multiple wounds found near his clinic

On Tuesday, the body of an elderly doctor with multiple injuries was found dumped on the roadside near his clinic in the Shil-Daighar area in Thane

According to the police officer at the Shil Daighar police station, the 65-year-old doctor, identified as Shiraj Khan, a resident of Mumbra, was found dead around two km away from his clinic.

"The body with multiple wounds was sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital," the police officer said.

The police official added, "The physician resided near his clinic and had left the facility at around 1 am after attending patients. He did not reach home and was found dead a few hours later."

The Thane police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to get clues about the sequence of events that led to his death.

The police said, "No offence has been registered so far."

The Thane police suspect unidentified persons killed the doctor and dumped his body on the roadside.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a highly-decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found in a room in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they suspect the role of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are untraced.

A police official said the woman might have been killed with her throat slit at least three-four days back. The deceased has been identified.

Police were informed on Monday night about a foul smell emanating from the room, located in Kongaon area, by its owner, the official said.

"Police broke open the door and saw the woman lying dead in the kitchen," he added.

As per neighbours, the victim was a divorcee who was staying in the room for the last 11 months, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)