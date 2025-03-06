Thane crime: Manager, supervisor of embroidery unit held for outraging modesty of woman colleague

They were held on Wednesday evening after the 36-year-old woman filed a complaint that the duo touched her inappropriately and also abused her

A police official on Thursday said that two persons were arrested in Dombivali in Thane for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman working in an embroidery unit, reported news agency PTI.

The arrested persons are the manager and supervisor of the unit, the Manpada police station official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

"They were held on Wednesday evening after the 36-year-old woman filed a complaint that the duo touched her inappropriately and also abused her. The two have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and other offences," he said.

Five held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs after she left her home following an argument, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The Government Railway Police found the girl alone at Dadar railway station in the early hours of February 27. Initially, the girl remained silent, prompting the GRP to launch an extensive search for her family, the official said, reported PTI.

The GRP then learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Jogeshwari police station. They handed her over to the local police.

After being coaxed by the cops, the girl told them that she was sexually assaulted by five persons, the official said, reported PTI.

The girl, a resident of Jogeshwari East, said she left her home in a huff after a fight on February 24. One of the accused, who also lives in the area, smooth-talked her into accompanying him to his house, where four more persons were present, she told the police, reported PTI.

The minor told the police that all five sexually assaulted her before abandoning her at Dadar railway station, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and mounted a search for the accused.

All five were arrested on March 2, the official said. The accused are in police custody and a probe is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)