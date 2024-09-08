The incident took place on Friday at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi area where the jeweller's shop is located on the ground floor of a building while his residence is on the second floor

The police officials on Sunday said that a couple and their son allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old jeweller residing in their neighbourhood following a dispute over water leakage issue from his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Friday at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi area where the jeweller's shop is located on the ground floor of a building while his residence is on the second floor.

An altercation began when water leaked from his residence on to the house of the accused, who allegedly attacked and abused him, a Bhiwandi police official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

One of the accused struck the jeweller on his head with a wooden stick, injuring him. Two employees in his shop who attempted to intervene were also assaulted, he said, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on into it, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Three held for man's murder after dispute in Palghar

Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The victim, identified as Gajanan Ganpat Davne, was brutally assaulted on Friday evening, leading to his death, he said, reported PTI.

An altercation took place between the victim's family and the accused following a long-standing dispute over an approach road near their homes at a locality in Talasari area of the district, the official from Gholwad police station said, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim and hit him with a wooden stick, inflicting multiple injuries, including on his eyes, nose and private parts, he said.

The victim's son later rushed him to a hospital in Umbargaon where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, the official said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the victim's son, the police arrested a man, his wife and his brother residing in the neighbourhood on Saturday, reported PTI.

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)