Thane: Four held for wielding swords in public

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

On December 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a person was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword and three others wielding the weapons, the city police said in an official release

Thane: Four held for wielding swords in public

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police have arrested four persons, including two builders, for allegedly wielding swords during a function in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.


The Shil-Daighar police then carried out a probe into it and registered three different offences under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.


The police probe team worked on various inputs and arrested the four on Monday in connection with possession and wielding of swords, the release said.

The accused included two builders aged 35 and 40, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a 23-year-old local resident, the police said.

