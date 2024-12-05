A 45-year-old man was arrested in Thane after police seized 10 country-made bombs from his possession. The man had intended to sell the explosives, which are typically used for hunting wild boars, and was apprehended near Saket ground in Thane

Representational Pic

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Thane police after they seized a stash of 10 country-made bombs from his possession. The arrest took place on December 2, following a tip-off that led the authorities to intensify their surveillance in the area, the police said.

According to senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde from the central crime unit, the suspect, a resident of Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district, was apprehended near Saket ground in Thane. Upon searching him, the police discovered the 10 bombs hidden inside a bag.

The man, who had come to Thane to sell the explosives, allegedly revealed in his statement to the police that the bombs were typically used for hunting wild boars, a practice common in certain rural areas of Maharashtra. The bombs, which were concealed within wheat flour, were intended for sale, the police said.

The country-made bombs are believed to be improvised devices, with the man planning to market them illegally in urban areas.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law, including provisions for negligent conduct concerning explosive substances, under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act. The Rabodi police are now investigating the matter further to ascertain the full details of the man's intentions and any potential network involved in the illegal sale of explosives.

As per PTI, the police have also launched an inquiry to determine whether the arrested man has any prior criminal record or connections to any unlawful groups involved in similar illegal activities. The police are also examining whether the bombs could have been used in any other criminal or terror-related activities.

The arrest and the subsequent investigation come as a reminder of the ongoing concerns over the illegal sale and use of explosives in various parts of the state. Authorities have warned the public about the dangers posed by such substances and urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the police.

PTI reports that further updates on the case will be shared once the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from PTI)