Thane resident arrested for 'objectionable comments' against Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook

A Thane resident has been arrested by Maharashtra cyber police for allegedly making objectionable comments against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The accused, identified as Smiriti Panchal, was arrested from her residence in Thane on Monday.
According to Maharashtra cyber police, the complaint was made by Yuvti Morcha president, alleging that a person from Facebook ID Ganesh Kapoor made objectionable comments against Amruta Fadnavis and also used unparliamentary language while addressing her name.
"The comment against the deputy chief minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis can create a law and order situation as both have a large fan following. The kind of language used in the comment is not acceptable," the complaint said.
Based on the complaint, the Maharashtra cyber police registered an FIR against the particular Facebook ID and later they found that Panchal was using a male ID to dodge law enforcement agencies as her original account was taken down by Facebook in November 2021 for making similar comments against Amruta Fadnavis.
"This time we have arrested her under various sections of the IPC and IT act. Her laptop and mobile phone have been seized for further investigation." a police officer said.
Earlier, in August, one person was arrested by Pune rural police for making objectionable comments on Amruta Fadnavis.