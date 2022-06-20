Thane: Three chain snatchers caught after police chase; weapon, mobile phones and jewellery recovered

With the arrests the Kalwa police in Thane have claimed to make a recovery property worth over 2.3 lakh

Kalwa Police with the recovery made from the accused. Pic/ Kalwa Police

The Thane police have arrested three accused after a long chase on the bridge near Kharegaon railway crossing. The police said the trio had been allegedly involved in at least five cases of robbery and chain snatchings. With the arrests the Kalwa police in Thane have claimed to make a recovery property worth over 2.3 lakh. The police are now investigating the matter to identify their involvement in cases in neighbouring areas.

According to the police, the Kalwa police had initially registered an FIR on 17 May 2022 after a complainant approached them and stated that while he was walking on the Kharegaon railway bridge, he had been robbed for his cash and a mobile phone by three people who had threatened him with a sharp weapon. The Kalwa police which had recently formed a special team to investigate chain snatching and street robbery cases were too informed about the incident.

"On the intervening night of 17 and 18 June around 3am, the detection staff of the Kalwa police spotted the trio on their bikes. On suspicion, they asked the trio to stop but they began to ride, in an attempt to flee away from the spot. The officials then began to chase them and after a brief chase the trio was caught," said a police official.

Show full article