Thane: Two sisters booked for assaulting 65-year-old senior citizen

The police have registeered an offence against two sisters for allegedly kicking and assaulting a 65-year-old man over a petty dispute in Thane district.

Based on a complaint lodged by the senior citizen, the Khadakpada police registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

"The victim, who is a resident of Forest Colony in Khadakpada of Kalyan, was constructing a platform to keep his plants near his house and the accused had opposed the move," the police official said.

The case was registered against the two sisters on Friday.

"Though the victim later demolished the platform, the accused attacked him with a crowbar and kicked him on June 20," the police official said.

"The victim sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised," added the police official.

(with inputs from PTI)