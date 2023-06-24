Breaking News
Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD
Govt reintroduces annual exams for Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped
Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
BMC receives MHADA nod to revamp Vikhroli hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Two sisters booked for assaulting 65 year old senior citizen

Thane: Two sisters booked for assaulting 65-year-old senior citizen

Updated on: 24 June,2023 02:29 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police have registeered an offence against two sisters for allegedly kicking and assaulting a 65-year-old man over a petty dispute in Thane district

Thane: Two sisters booked for assaulting 65-year-old senior citizen

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Two sisters booked for assaulting 65-year-old senior citizen
x
00:00

The police have registeered an offence against two sisters for allegedly kicking and assaulting a 65-year-old man over a petty dispute in Thane district.


Based on a complaint lodged by the senior citizen, the Khadakpada police registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.


"The victim, who is a resident of Forest Colony in Khadakpada of Kalyan, was constructing a platform to keep his plants near his house and the accused had opposed the move," the police official said.


The case was registered against the two sisters on Friday.

"Though the victim later demolished the platform, the accused attacked him with a crowbar and kicked him on June 20," the police official said.

"The victim sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised," added the police official.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

thane kalyan mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK