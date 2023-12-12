Thane: Unidentified man's body found with multiple stab wounds; police begin probe

The police in Thane district found an unidentified man's body, bearing multiple stab wounds, on the roadside prompting them to launch a murder investigation

The police in Thane district found an unidentified man's body, bearing multiple stab wounds, on the roadside prompting them to launch a murder investigation, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, an official from the district rural police control room said that the passers-by on Monday evening spotted the decomposed body of a man lying on the roadside in Kamba village of Kalyan taluka and alerted the police.

The report stated that the deceased is estimated to be aged between 30-35.

Reportedly, the body had multiple stab wounds including in the private areas. Authorities transported the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The Kalyan taluka police, reportedly, have filed a murder case against unidentified suspects and are intensifying the hunt for culprits to identify the man, an official told PTI.

In another incident from Kalyan, a man was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, the police told ANI. According to the report, the man was taken into custody on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused identified as Bhupendra Giri allegedly killed his estranged wife Jyoti. The couple had been living separately for a few months before her killing. The authorities said that they are conducting further probes to determine motives for the murder, the ANI report added.

According to the police official quoted in the report, the accused took his estranged wife to a lodge in Kalyan where he strangled her before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested by cops in Dharashiv (erstwhile Osmanabad) after two teams were assigned to capture him. The accused was presented before the court which sentenced him to police custody till December 16. Police stated that further investigation is being conducted.

According to municipal officials, an unidentified man was found dead in a well in Thane city last week. According to a PTI report, a police officer said that the case was still being investigated and that there was a chance it was a suicide.

Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, said in the report that they were informed at 4:57 am about the body's sighting in the Shiv Mandir locality of the Kapurbawdi area.

With agency inputs

