Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Two held for threatening cheating people in Navi Mumbai

Two held for threatening, cheating people in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 31 March,2023 06:07 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A team from Rabale MIDC police arrested the accused who were residents of Koparkhairane in the early hours of the day, the official said

Two held for threatening, cheating people in Navi Mumbai

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and cheating people in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.


A team from Rabale MIDC police arrested the accused who were residents of Koparkhairane in the early hours of the day, the official said.



On March 22, the accused had accosted a man on Thane-Belapur road and taken Rs 20,000 from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare of the Zone I said. The police had registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.


Also read: Riots on Ram Navami were government-sponsored: Sanjay Raut

After these arrests, the involvement of two more accused has come to light, the official said adding that the accused have many cases to their names registered at police stations in Navi Mumbai. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
navi mumbai mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK