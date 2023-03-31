Two held for threatening, cheating people in Navi Mumbai

A team from Rabale MIDC police arrested the accused who were residents of Koparkhairane in the early hours of the day, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and cheating people in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

A team from Rabale MIDC police arrested the accused who were residents of Koparkhairane in the early hours of the day, the official said.

On March 22, the accused had accosted a man on Thane-Belapur road and taken Rs 20,000 from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare of the Zone I said. The police had registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Also read: Riots on Ram Navami were government-sponsored: Sanjay Raut

After these arrests, the involvement of two more accused has come to light, the official said adding that the accused have many cases to their names registered at police stations in Navi Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.