Two held in connection with woman's murder in Bhiwandi

Two persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of a woman in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday apprehended Satyam Suresh Singh (24) and Avdesh Shyamsingh Shiaghar (35) from Rasulabad in Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said.

The high-decomposed body of an unidentified woman in her 30s was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a drain in Valpada area of the town on July 26, following which a case of murder was registered, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the victim had been in a live-in relationship with Singh, who had not reported to work since July 1, the official said.

According to the police, Singh would come home drunk from work and beat up and harass the victim.

Singh killed the woman with the help of four of his associates on July 1, dumped her body in a drain and then fled the town, the official said.

While two of the accused have been arrested, the police are on the lookout for the others, he added.

