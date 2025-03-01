Police said the accused buried the foetus at a crematorium; have also booked family members of the accused

Officers at Central police station pose with accused

Listen to this article Ulhasnagar man held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old neighbour x 00:00

A 29-year-old man from Ulhasnagar was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, leading to pregnancy. Furthermore, police said the accused also disposed of the foetus after the birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials at Central police station, Ulhasnagar, a 17-year-old girl reported a rape case with them on February 24. The victim, a neighbour of the accused, alleged that he had raped her multiple times, with the first incident occurring between June and July last year. The victim stated that the accused threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

In her statement to the police, the victim mentioned that the accused would enter her house when her parents were away. After knowing about her pregnancy, the accused panicked and brought several ‘pills’, which he forced her to consume.

Police said the pills are suspected to be abortion medication intended to terminate the pregnancy. He allegedly continued to give her the pills, but the girl began feeling unwell and eventually lost consciousness. She had to be admitted to a hospital for treatment, where the accused and his family allegedly lied about the girl’s age.

The accused, accompanied by his wife and mother, visited the hospital seeking an abortion. After the delivery, the deceased foetus was allegedly buried at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar by his wife and mother. Meanwhile, during the entire ordeal, the minor’s mother was away in her hometown. By the time the victim’s mother returned, she found her daughter at home, weak and unwell. After repeated questioning, the girl finally revealed the entire ordeal.

Following this, the family approached the police station and got an FIR registered on February 24. On the same day, the police arrested the accused from his residence. His wife, mother, and an unidentified family member, who allegedly assisted him in the crime, have also been booked, said police.

Senior Inspector Shankar Avtade confirmed that on Friday, in the presence of the Tehsildar, police exhumed the buried foetus from the crematorium. The foetus will be sent for DNA testing, which will serve as crucial evidence when submitting the charge sheet against the accused and his family in court, said Avtade.