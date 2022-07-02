‘MVA government deserves full marks for its handling of the Covid-19 situation’

Doctors, bureaucrats say the government had taken into consideration their advice and suggestions which helped manage cases in the state

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Sena Bhavan, on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, renowned doctors and some bureaucrats lauded the work of the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Welcoming suggestions from experts and taking immediate action to deal with Covid-19 was a huge plus point for former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, they said.

A doctor from Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Mard) representatives (2020-2021) said, “I refrain from commenting on political issues as we are doctors, but the way the former chief minister and his government handled the pandemic is commendable. Though we have reported more cases, the government handled the situation well. The Maharashtra pattern to handle Covid was followed by Delhi too. There were collective efforts of the former government, administration, and doctors due to which the pandemic was handled very well.”

Former State Advisor on Covid-19 Dr Subhash Salunkhe said, “The MVA government has played a major role in the pandemic. The advice we used to give after analysing epidemiology pictures, viral investigation reports, and updated knowledge were taken into consideration while balancing the economic aspect too. I would give full marks to the Uddhav Thackeray government for taking the correct decisions. They were very supportive of the issues raised by district collectors, health officers, and the rest of the machinery. There was proper coordination between the government and public and private health sectors. The credit for this goes to the former CM and deputy CM.”

A bureaucrat said, “The government always guided us but never interfered in our decision-making. Handling a pandemic was a huge task but we never felt pressure from the government, and that’s why we were able to administrate things more easily. In fact, when I was down with Covid-19, I got a call from the then CM.”