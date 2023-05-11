Mumbai: Two killed, one injured after bike hits divider in Bandra

Police said they were speeding their bike on the flyover in the morning due to which their bike crashed with the divider

Representative image/iStock

Three friends who were returning from Mahim Dargah on a bike met with an accident at Kala Nagar Flyover near BKC on Wednesday morning. While two of the victims died on the spot and the third victim identified as Sohail Khan (25) was admitted to Sion Hospital and is presently undergoing treatment.

The deceased are identified as Naved Alam Hidrisi (23) and Faiyaz Ansari (31). All three friends are residents of Baiganwadi in Govandi.

Police said they were speeding their bike on the flyover in the morning due to which their bike crashed with the divider.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at around 6.30 am on Wednesday morning at the Kala Nagar flyover at BKC. All three friends Naved Hidrisi, Faiyaz Andari, and Sohail Khan had gone to Mahim Dargah early in the morning at 5 am on Wednesday.

While returning none of them were wearing helmets and Faiyaz was riding the bike. Their bike crashed into a divider and they all fell down. Hidrisi and Ansari died on the spot and Sohail Khan was admitted to the hospital. Khan is said to be out of danger.

A police officer said, "We have registered the FIR against the bike rider Faiyaz Ansari for speeding bike and negligence of riding bike."