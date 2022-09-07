CBSE results 2022: The girl who wouldn’t let go of 1.2 per cent

Having already secured 97.8 per cent in Std XII, confident Kashvi applies for re-evaluation to go up to 99 per cent and join state CBSE topper to share the rank

Kashvi Krishnaprasad Kamath with her mother

Confident that she deserved more than the 97.8 per cent marks she scored in her Std XII CBSE board exam, Kashvi Kamath had applied for re-evaluation of her papers. This move has not only led to an increase in marks in Biology and Chemistry papers, but made her a board topper with a score of whopping 99 per cent. Kashvi, a student of MKVV International Vidyalaya in Borivli, now holds the position of joint board topper along with another student from Apeejay School in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

A resident of Ghatkopar East, Kashvi told mid-day, “I was sure that I should get more marks than what I got. So, I applied for re-evaluation. And I was proved right as my percentage increased to 99 per cent and I also became a Mumbai topper. I am really happy, as are my parents and teachers who supported me a lot.”

Her father works for an IT company and her mother is a homemaker. Speaking on her future plans, Kashvi said, “I have been wanting to pursue Computer Science. I got selected for admission at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru as a researcher. In fact, another company has also given me an offer. While IISc is a reputed institute and I have interest in research, I am yet to make the final call.”

Nimisha Singh, principal of MKVV International Vidyalaya which is an offspring of The Borivali Education Society, told mid-day, “Kashvi had scored good marks but was unhappy with it. She was certain that she should get more marks and hence applied for re-evaluation. She is a hardworking girl. In school, whenever she received less marks in exams, she would approach the teacher to know why her marks were cut. She has confidence and is clever too.”

