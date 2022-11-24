×
Horoscope today, November 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 24 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Don’t go by what you hear, unless you’ve seen something yourself. This doubt just sours the relationship.
Cosmic tip: Sign up for something creative like photography or dance classes.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
The boss is a boss from hell, but you are the blue eyed person at work.
Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with symbols of love, like roses/ pink candles, to attract romance.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
This karmic cycle favours dating. Consulting a lawyer may be important to better understand an issue.
Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to dream big and then follow up with ideas.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Study the new project/ assignment in minute detail as it’s slightly different from the usual ones.
Cosmic tip: Heal your mind, body and soul to experience more joy in life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s a lull in a busy period; then you are bored by afternoon. 
Cosmic tip: Decide how you want to keep this relationship, balancing behavior likewise to draw in desired outcomes.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An unexpected change takes life onto a better and more satisfying path. This is a time of good health and professional achievements.
Cosmic tip: Keep discussions concise, like a lawyer.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The past catches up with you, requiring all your skill and diplomacy to convince the other person of your innocence. 
Cosmic tip: Be practical. Know what works and what doesn’t.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A deteriorating relationship is the result of certain actions on your part. Do your best to heal it.
Cosmic tip: Spending time alone is the best option for today.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of soothing ruffled feathers is a second chance from the universe.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of similarities between you both. Differences in personalities adds spice to the relationship.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A karmic cycle of change begins. This affects each Capricorn in different ways; for eg., professionally, in a relationship, getting married, etc. 
Cosmic tip: Release painful attachments to the past.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Renew goals by considering actions that brought you to the present juncture. Choose one option. Life is good now.
Cosmic tip: Honestly speak your truth, but in a kind manner.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Consciously leaving behind stress and worries allows a wish to manifest.
Cosmic tip: Give yourself permission to relax and let go of what is no longer needed or essential in life.

mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

