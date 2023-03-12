Maharashtra Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan in Mumbai over Adani row

The protest march will raise questions over Modi government's silence on the investigation of the scam by Adani industries

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. File Pic

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Maharashtra Congress to stage a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “The Modi government has remained silent and been turning a blind eye towards the scam by Adani industries. The country is going through a financial crisis due to Narendra Modi's dictatorial rule. As of now, the financial scam by Adani industries has come forth, and the hard-earned money of the citizens is no longer safe. The NDA government has given people’s money to Adani on a platter. Rahul Gandhi had alerted the NDA government on the possibility of a scam in the Adani group, but his warnings were ignored for obvious political reasons."

He further added that Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax department, have been deployed exclusively for harassing leaders of Opposition parties.

"The NDA government led by Narendra Modi has a special spot for industrialist Gautam Adani. Modi government is supporting corrupt Gautam Adani. The Modi government has remained silent on the scam, but the Congress party is asking for answers in the interest of the people. ED has initiated action against political leaders like Hasan Mushrif and Sadanand Kadam, but not a single word against the industrialist who has put public money in jeopardy. Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will be gheraoed after the morcha from Girgaon Chowpatty to Raj Bhavan on Monday at 3 pm. We will mainly condemn the misuse of the central agencies," Patole added.

The protest will be led by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Maharashtra Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, Chandrakant Handore, Baswaraj Patil, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil and other leaders from the party will participate in the protest march.

The Congress is persisting with its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.