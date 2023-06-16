Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Malvani depot
Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Andheri and Goregaon on Sunday
Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to police custody till June 22
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in photo studio near temple in Tirupati
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Lake levels at 864 per cent in seven reservoirs

Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs

Updated on: 16 June,2023 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 8.64 per cent

Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs
x
00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 8.64 per cent.


As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water level in Tansa is at 19.29 per cent.


At Modak-Sagar, the water level is at 21.81 per cent of water stock.


The water level at Middle Vaitarna 13.44 per cent, Bhatsa 4.85 per cent, Vihar 21.48 per cent and Tulsi 27.72 per cent of useful water.

The seven lakes have 1,25,056 million litre of water on June 16, against the full capacity.

The total capacity of the seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK