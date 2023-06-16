Mumbai: Lake levels at 8.64 per cent in seven reservoirs

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 8.64 per cent

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 8.64 per cent.

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water level in Tansa is at 19.29 per cent.

At Modak-Sagar, the water level is at 21.81 per cent of water stock.

The water level at Middle Vaitarna 13.44 per cent, Bhatsa 4.85 per cent, Vihar 21.48 per cent and Tulsi 27.72 per cent of useful water.

The seven lakes have 1,25,056 million litre of water on June 16, against the full capacity.

The total capacity of the seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.