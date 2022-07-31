Mumbai: Lake levels at 88.73 per cent in seven reservoirs, says BMC data

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,84,244 million litres of water or 88.73 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres on July 31

Representation Pic

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 88.73 per cent. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, July 31, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,84,244 million litres of water or 88.73 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 74.98 per cent this time last year and 34.49 per cent in the year 2020.



The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.69 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 99.46 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.79 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 81.01 per cent, Bhatsa 85.64 per cent, Vehar 77.28 per cent and Tulsi has 99.77 per cent of useful water level.