Mumbai: Lake levels in 7 reservoirs that supply water to the city at 18.73 pc

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,10,207 million litres of water or 14.52 per cent

In the absence of prolonged periods of heavy rain, the water level in the lakes that supply the city with water has risen by only a few inches. According to BMC data, the collective lake levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs that supply the city with potable water are now 18.73 per cent.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective lake levels or water storage in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai were 2,71,147 million litres on Monday or 18.73 per cent.

Mumbai obtains water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 40.69 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 35.85 per cent of the water stock is available.

Middle Vaitarna has 19.51 per cent usable water, Upper Vaitarna has 0 per cent, Bhatsa has 16.13 per cent, Vehar has 31.74 per cent, and Tulsi has 31.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, in its most recent Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places, the weather agency stated.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

"Moderate to heavy rains in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 deg. C and 24 deg. C respectively," IMD said in their forecast.

Mumbai experienced almost 300 mm of rain in six hours, from 1 to 7 am today. According to the Central Railways, some trains were diverted and many more were cancelled due to severe rains.

Due to heavy rains, Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for the Centre of Distance and Open Learning on Monday morning.

"The Mumbai University has postponed all exams for the Centre of Distance and Open Learning (formerly IDOL) scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2024, in the first half, from 11 am to 2 pm." The revised date for these tests is July 13, 2024. The time and location will not change, according to a university statement.

Meanwhile, school transportation services were also impacted. The school bus owners added, "Please take note, principals: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Mumbai, Mira Road, Bhayander, and surrounding areas, we have instructed bus drivers to pick up schoolchildren wherever possible." If there is any waterlogging, they will not pick up. We request that schools inform parents to take safeguards. We plan to bring youngsters to the pre-primary part if possible. The return time will remain the same.