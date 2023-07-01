The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 12.85 per cent, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 12.85 per cent x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





At Modak-Sagar, 35.92 per cent of water stock is available the water level in Tansa is at 35.52 per cent The seven lakes have 1,85,972 million litre of water on July 01, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 12.85 per cent, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 35.52 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Modak-Sagar, 35.92 per cent of water stock is available.

The data further revealed that the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 17.01 per cent, Bhatsa at 5.85 per cent, Vihar at 34.98 per cent and Tulsi at 44.66 per cent.

The seven lakes have 1,85,972 million litre of water on July 01, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.