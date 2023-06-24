Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2023 11:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 6.67 per cent, as per the BMC data

Representative image/iStock

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 6.67 per cent, as per the BMC data.


The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.


According to the data shared by BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 16.97 per cent.


At Modak-Sagar, 25.88 per cent of water stock is available.

The data further stated that in Middle Vaitarna 9.48 per cent, Bhatsa 1.81 per cent, Vihar 18.61 per cent and Tulsi 25.53 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 96,534 million litre of water on June 24, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

 

