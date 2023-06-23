Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.92 per cent

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is 6.92 per cent, according to BMC data

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is 6.92 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.


The seven lakes have 1,00,111 million litre of water on June 23, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 17.62 per cent.


Further, the data stated that the water level in Modak-Sagar is at 25.88 per cent.

In Middle Vaitarna 9.62 per cent, Bhatsa 2.20 per cent, Vihar 18.87 per cent and Tulsi 25.80 per cent of useful water level.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

Last year, on June 23, the water level in Mumbai was at 9.76 per cent.

 

