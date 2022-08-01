Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 11:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the BMC, on August 1, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,85,251 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 75.62 per cent this time last year and 34.63 per cent in the year 2020.

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 88.80 per cent

Modak Sagar. File Pic


After consecutive rainfall, Mumbai has been witnessing a dry spell for the last couple of days. Meanwhile the water level in the reservoirs has not yet reached the 100 per cent mark. According to the BMC data, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 88.80 per cent.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on August 1, the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,85,251 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 75.62 per cent this time last year and 34.63 per cent in the year 2020.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.


As on August 1, the water level in Modak-Sagar is 99.83 per cent, at Tansa 98.45 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 95.63 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 81.45 per cent, Bhatsa 85.86 per cent, Vehar 77.17 per cent and Tulsi has 99.56 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

