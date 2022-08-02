Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 88.87 per cent

As per the BMC on August 2, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,86,315 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres

The water level in the reservoirs are yet to reach the 100 per cent mark. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Tuesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 88.87 per cent. Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC on August 2, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai were reported to have 12,86,315 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 76.36 per cent during this time last year and 34.79 per cent in 2020.

As on August 2, the water level in Modak-Sagar is 99.15 per cent, at Tansa 98.33 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 95.41 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 81.67 per cent, Bhatsa 86.14 per cent, Vehar 77.17 per cent and Tulsi has 99.46 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

