Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 7.39 pc, shows BMC data

The collective water stock for Mumbai city in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water is now 7.39 pc, as per the Brihanmumbai municipal Corporation (BMC) data

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

The data shared by the civic body furhter reveals that the water level in Tansa is at 17.84 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 25.49 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 1o.52 per cent, Bhatsa 2.83 per cent, Vihar 19.73 per cent and Tulsi 26.34 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 1,06,981 million litre of water on June 21, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.