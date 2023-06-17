Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.48 pc, shows BMC data

The useful water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 8.48 pc

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water level in Tansa is at 19.00 per cent.

At Modak-Sagar, 22.21 per cent of useful water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 13.75 per cent, Bhatsa 4.44 per cent, Vihar 21.04 per cent and Tulsi 27.45 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 1,22,704 million litre of water on June 17, against the full capacity.

According to the BMC, the total capacity of useful water content is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.