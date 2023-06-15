The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 8.90 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc, shows BMC data x 00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 8.90 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 19.58 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.17 per cent of water stock is available.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Middle Vaitarna 13.32 per cent, Bhatsa 5.27 per cent, Vihar 21.92 per cent and Tulsi 28 per cent of useful water level.

Mumbai city receives it water from seven lakes - Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

The seven lakes have 1,28,873 million litre of water on June 15, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.