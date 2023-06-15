Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 890 pc shows BMC data

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc, shows BMC data

Updated on: 15 June,2023 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 8.90 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc, shows BMC data

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc, shows BMC data
x
00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 8.90 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.


According to the data shared by the BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 19.58 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.17 per cent of water stock is available.


In Middle Vaitarna 13.32 per cent, Bhatsa 5.27 per cent, Vihar 21.92 per cent and Tulsi 28 per cent of useful water level.


Mumbai city receives it water from seven lakes - Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

The seven lakes have 1,28,873 million litre of water on June 15, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK