Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 9.16 pc

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 19.87 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.43 per cent of water stock is available

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows Mumbai holds 09.16 per cent of water stock.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to previous years. According to the BMC data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 9.16 per cent (1,32,545 million litre of water).

In Middle Vaitarna 13.24 per cent, Bhatsa 5.68 per cent, Vihar 22.36 per cent and Tulsi 28.27 per cent of useful water level.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC, the seven lakes have 1,32,545 million litre of water, or 09.16 per cent on June 15, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.