Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 916 pc

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 9.16 pc

Updated on: 14 June,2023 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 19.87 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.43 per cent of water stock is available

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 9.16 pc

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 9.16 pc
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows Mumbai holds 09.16 per cent of water stock. 


The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to previous years. According to the BMC data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 9.16 per cent (1,32,545 million litre of water).


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 19.87 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.43 per cent of water stock is available.


In Middle Vaitarna 13.24 per cent, Bhatsa 5.68 per cent, Vihar 22.36 per cent and Tulsi 28.27 per cent of useful water level.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC, the seven lakes have 1,32,545 million litre of water, or 09.16 per cent on June 15, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK