Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 per cent

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 17.66 pc, as per the information shared by BMC

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 41 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

At Modak-Sagar, 45.17 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 25.52 per cent, Bhatsa 10.28 per cent, Vihar 38.37 per cent and Tulsi 51.61 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 2,55,622 million litre of water on July 4, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

Meanwhile, the weather warning issued at 1 pm on july 7 by IMD stated Maharashtra will witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the districts of Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded during next 3-4 hours.