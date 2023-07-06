Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 18.29 per cent x 00:00

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 18.29 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,64,657 million litre of water or 18.29 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 41.71 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 44.16 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 26.36 per cent, Bhatsa 11.31 per cent, Vehar 39.13 per cent and Tulsi 52.90 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting more heavy showers in the city on Thursday, as per the local civic body.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of their bus routes were diverted at Sion due to waterlogging at around 4.45 am.

The routes were restored at around 8 am and the bus services were running normally in the city, the official said.

The rain intensity increased after midnight on Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla recorded downpour in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours, as per rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 54.28 mm, 48.85 mm and 51.07 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the BMC said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Wednesday evening issued an 'orange' alert for the city, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at a few places.

In its 'daily weather forecast' for the metropolis, the IMD Mumbai has predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places."