Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 1829 per cent

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 18.29 per cent

Updated on: 06 July,2023 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 18.29 per cent

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 18.29 per cent
x
00:00

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 18.29 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,64,657 million litre of water or 18.29 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 41.71 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 44.16 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 26.36 per cent, Bhatsa 11.31 per cent, Vehar 39.13 per cent and Tulsi 52.90 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting more heavy showers in the city on Thursday, as per the local civic body.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of their bus routes were diverted at Sion due to waterlogging at around 4.45 am.

The routes were restored at around 8 am and the bus services were running normally in the city, the official said.

The rain intensity increased after midnight on Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla recorded downpour in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours, as per rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 54.28 mm, 48.85 mm and 51.07 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the BMC said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Wednesday evening issued an 'orange' alert for the city, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at a few places.

In its 'daily weather forecast' for the metropolis, the IMD Mumbai has predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places."

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai water levels brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK