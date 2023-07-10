Breaking News
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 24.93 per cent

Updated on: 10 July,2023 10:48 AM IST
Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 24.93 per cent

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 24.93 per cent
In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 24.93 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 3,60,786 million litre of water or 24.93 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 50.60 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 50.15 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 34.34 per cent, Bhatsa 19.36 per cent, Vehar 44.63 per cent and Tulsi 63.22 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted 'moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rainfall likely today in city and suburbs," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 13.12 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.96 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.26 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.29 meters is expected at 12.08 am on July 11.

