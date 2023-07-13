Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 28.53 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 28.53 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 4,12,957 million litre of water or 28.53 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 53.62 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 53.25 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 41.09 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 4.99 per cent, Bhatsa 22.02 per cent, Vehar 45.52 per cent and Tulsi 64.33 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted 'light to moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely today in city and suburbs," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 4.19 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 9.16 mm and 6.06 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.75 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 9.17 am today, while another high tide of 3.28 metres is expected at 8.36 pm, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.31 metres is expected at 3.01 pm today.