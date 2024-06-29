Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 5.43 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 5.43 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Saturday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 78,579 million litre of water or 5.43 per cent.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 19.63 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 16.41 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 10.81 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 0 per cent, Vehar 20.77 per cent and Tulsi 28.21 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Saturday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.00 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.36 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The island city recorded 44.70 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 41.89 mm and western Mumbai 26.68 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, which led to some tree fall incidents, traffic snarls and delay in suburban train operations.

The city witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse, but there is no report of any injury to anyone, an update from the civic disaster management department said.

There were no reports of major waterlogging, though local trains on the Central Railway network were running late by 10-20 minutes in the morning and those operated by Western Railway also faced some delays, an official told PTI.

Widespread rains since Thursday evening had caused waterlogging in some low lying areas of Kurla West and Andheri subway last night, he told PTI.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, earlier than the normal date of June 11, but rains have been sparse all through the month.