Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 98.28 per cent

Updated on: 20 September,2023 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 98.28 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,22,522 million litre of water or 98.28 per cent.


The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm, the civic body said. Earlier on July 20, the Tulsi lake overflowed following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.71 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 98.62 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted predicted 'light to moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a 'green' alert for Mumbai, predicting light to moderate rainfall.

"Generally cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai and suburbs today," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

A high tide of about 3.72 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.28 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 0.83 metres is expected at 8.29 pm today.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 17.74 mm, 18.84 mm and 12.45 mm respectively in 24 hours ending at 8 am, the civic body's data showed.

